Latest news gives Astros a big boost with A’s coming to town

The Houston Astros are gearing up to host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park this coming weekend and Astros enthusiasts have excellent reason why to have a good time. The workforce’s 2d baseman, Jose Altuve, has been activated and is about to play for the primary time this season after fracturing his thumb within the World Baseball Classic.

On the mound for the Astros can be Brandon Bielak with a 0-1 document, 3.29 ERA, and 10 strikeouts. Altuve may also make his season debut towards Oakland’s left-handed pitcher, Ken Waldichuk, who recently holds a 1-2 document, 7.02 ERA, and 36 strikeouts.

The Astros are nonetheless looking forward to outfielder Michael Brantley and pitcher Lance McCullers to make their season debut. Brantley, who have been close down due to irritation in his surgically repaired shoulder, is feeling higher however there is not any set date for his go back. Meanwhile, McCullers is making excellent development and seeing his speed beef up, but there may be nonetheless no timeline for his go back.

With Altuve’s go back, it is going to be fascinating to see what the Astros do with Mauricio Dubon who has been filling in admirably in Altuve’s absence. Dubon is recently main the workforce in hits, runs, and doubles.