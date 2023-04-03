2m in the past / 3:18 PM EDT

New York regulation objectives protests outdoor courthouses

If protesters collecting in New York City in toughen of Trump need to keep out of criminal hassle, they could need to be sure that they’re greater than 200 toes clear of the Manhattan courthouse the place his arraignment takes position the next day to come.

That’s as a result of there’s a New York state regulation that criminalizes more than a few actions round state courthouses, together with efforts to affect court cases inside of.

The full text says that anybody may also be prosecuted for prison contempt in the second one level if they’re inside 200 toes of a courthouse and make feedback “concerning the conduct of a trial being held in such courthouse or the character of the court or jury engaged in such trial or calling for or demanding any specified action or determination by such court or jury in connection with such trial.”

A planned protest tomorrow across the street from the Manhattan criminal courthouse in Collect Pond Park headlined by firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is likely far enough away not to violate the law, which has rarely been enforced over the years. It is one of several laws aimed at protecting the administration of justices that could be implicated during Trump’s prosecution.

Just last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law in the face of a challenge brought by the American Civil Liberties Union claiming it violates free speech rights. The case involved Michael Picard, who was arrested for handing out fliers to passersby outside a courthouse in the Bronx borough.

Brian Hauss, the ACLU lawyer who represented Picard, said in an interview that protesters are free to say what they want as long as they keep their distance.

“If you are 201 feet away, you are totally within your rights to talk about a case,” he said.

As to whether Collect Pond Park is outside the 200-feet radius of the court, Hauss thinks it is but, he added, “I have not measured it.”

Dareh Gregorian contributed to this report.