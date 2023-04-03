Latest news as he heads to N.Y. for arraignment

2m in the past / 3:18 PM EDT
New York regulation objectives protests outdoor courthouses
If protesters collecting in New York City in toughen of Trump need to keep out of criminal hassle, they could need to be sure that they’re greater than 200 toes clear of the Manhattan courthouse the place his arraignment takes position the next day to come.
That’s as a result of there’s a New York state regulation that criminalizes more than a few actions round state courthouses, together with efforts to affect court cases inside of.
The full text says that anybody may also be prosecuted for prison contempt in the second one level if they’re inside 200 toes of a courthouse and make feedback “concerning the conduct of a trial being held in such courthouse or the character of the court or jury engaged in such trial or calling for or demanding any specified action or determination by such court or jury in connection with such trial.”
A planned protest tomorrow across the street from the Manhattan criminal courthouse in Collect Pond Park headlined by firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is likely far enough away not to violate the law, which has rarely been enforced over the years. It is one of several laws aimed at protecting the administration of justices that could be implicated during Trump’s prosecution.
Just last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the law in the face of a challenge brought by the American Civil Liberties Union claiming it violates free speech rights. The case involved Michael Picard, who was arrested for handing out fliers to passersby outside a courthouse in the Bronx borough.
Brian Hauss, the ACLU lawyer who represented Picard, said in an interview that protesters are free to say what they want as long as they keep their distance.
“If you are 201 feet away, you are totally within your rights to talk about a case,” he said.
As to whether Collect Pond Park is outside the 200-feet radius of the court, Hauss thinks it is but, he added, “I have not measured it.”
Dareh Gregorian contributed to this report.
0m in the past / 3:20 PM EDT
Trump lawyers argue against allowing cameras in the courtroom
Trump’s lawyers are arguing against a media request to allow cameras in the courtroom for his arraignment.
“We respectfully write in opposition to the media request … to allow videographers, photographers, and radio reporters to take audio/visible recordings all over the next day to come’s arraignment,” they wrote in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, who’s expected to oversee Trump’s arraignment tomorrow.
“We post that the media request will have to be denied as a result of it’s going to create a circus-like setting on the arraignment, elevate distinctive safety considerations, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” Trump’s lawyers said.
In a separate letter sent to Merchan, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said that it will “defer to Your Honor’s discretionary resolution of the way perfect to organize those court cases.”
The letter, however, listed several points that the DA’s office said might help the judge make a decision on the media’s request. It says, for example, that there “does no longer seem to be a express prohibition on cameras all over an arraignment,” but it also said that denying the request would be acceptable “within the hobby of warding off attainable prejudice to the defendant, keeping up an orderly continuing, assuring the protection of the members within the continuing, or for different causes.”
23m in the past / 2:57 PM EDT
Trump camp says it has raised $7 million since indictment news broke
Trump marketing campaign adviser Jason Miller stated on Twitter that Trump’s presidential marketing campaign has raised $7 million since news of the indictment broke.
NBC News cannot independently verify those claims because candidates are not required to file federal campaign finance reports until April 15.
Miller has previously advised Trump’s campaign but had a stint as CEO of the right-leaning social media platform GETTR before coming back to Trump’s campaign for the 2024 campaign.
56m in the past / 2:24 PM EDT
Trump rips Manhattan DA and special counsel from plane
In a number of posts that Trump shared on Truth Social while en route to New York today, he lambasted the Manhattan DA’s office and special counsel Jack Smith.
Trump ranted about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents and said he did nothing wrong with how he dealt with similar documents that were taken from the White House and discovered at Mar-a-Lago.
The former president called Smith, who’s leading the federal probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents and his role in Jan. 6, a “lunatic.”
“When will they be having a look on the Biden Documents … I adopted the Presidential Records Act, he didn’t. He OBSTRUCTED, I DIDN’T. Trump hating Prosecutor Jack Smith, a lunatic, will have to ‘GET BIDEN!'” he wrote.