Latest Forecast for NY, NJ, CT – NBC New York

Don’t put the ones umbrellas away — no less than for the following couple of days.

Scattered showers proceed this night time and once more Friday afternoon and night time ahead of we in the end dry out this weekend.

The complete “flower” moon comes Friday night time, and with that we’ll see upper than standard prime tides which might result in minor coastal flooding in a couple of Thursday this night and Friday night time.

The coastal affects via Friday night time brings the opportunity of water as much as 6 inches above flooring degree. Shallow flooding alongside waterfront roads also are a chance.

This weekend appears nice achieving the prime 60s and coffee 70s with partly cloudy skies. Monday may be set as much as be a nice day.

However the rain makes a go back Tuesday.