Latest bracket, schedule and scores for 2023 NCAA men’s tournament

Here’s the reliable March Madness bracket, plus the newest schedule, scores, livestreams and TV information for the 2023 NCAA DI men’s basketball championship.

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or faucet right here to open it as a .JPG

- Advertisement -

Here is the game-by-game schedule:

Here is the round-by-round schedule for this yr’s men’s tournament. You can see the schedule for the ladies’s tournament right here.

First Four: March 14-15

First around: March 16-17

Second around: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship sport: April 3

Here is the whole seed record for the men’s tournament

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

Seed List

1: Alabama (29 – 5)

2 Houston (31 – 3)

3: Kansas (27 – 7)

4: Purdue (29 – 5)

5: UCLA (29 – 5)

6: Texas (26 – 8)

7: Arizona (28 – 6)

8: Marquette (28 – 6)

9: Baylor (22 – 10)

10: Gonzaga (28 – 5)

11: Kansas St. (23 – 9)

12: Xavier (25 – 9)

13: UConn (25 – 8)

14: Tennessee (23 – 10)

15: Indiana (22 – 11)

16: Virginia (25 – 7)

17: San Diego St. (27 – 6)

18: Duke (26 – 8)

19: Saint Mary’s (CA) (26 – 7)

20: Miami (FL) (25 – 7)

21: Iowa St. (19 – 13)

22: Creighton (21 – 12)

23: Kentucky (21 – 11)

24: TCU (21 – 12)

25: Texas A&M (25 – 9)

26: Michigan St. (19 – 12)

27: Missouri (24 – 9)

28: Northwestern (21 – 11)

29: Memphis (26 – 8)

30: Arkansas (20 – 13)

31: Maryland (21 – 12)

32: Iowa (19 – 13)

33: Fla. Atlantic (31 – 3)

34: West Virginia (19 – 14)

35: Auburn (20 – 12)

36: Illinois (20 – 12)

37: Boise St. (24 – 9)

38: Penn St. (22 – 13)

39: Southern California (22 – 10)

40: Utah St. (26 – 8)

41:NC State (23 – 10)

42: Providence (21 – 11)

43: Mississippi St. (21 – 12)

44: Pittsburgh (22 – 11)

45: Arizona St. (22 – 12)

46: Nevada (22 – 10)

47: Col. of Charleston (31 – 3)

48: Oral Roberts (30 – 4)

49: Drake (27 – 7)

50: VCU (27 – 7)

51: Kent St. (28 – 6)

52: Iona (27 – 7)

53: Furman (27 – 7)

54: Louisiana (26 – 7)

55: Kennesaw St. (26 – 8)

56: UC Santa Barbara (27 – 7)

57: Grand Canyon (24 – 11)

58: Montana St. (25 – 9)

59: Vermont (23 – 10)

60: Colgate (26 – 8)

61: Princeton (21 – 8)

62: UNC Asheville (27 – 7)

63: Northern Ky. (22 – 12)

64: Howard (22 – 12)

65: A&M-Corpus Christi (23 – 10)

66: Texas Southern (14 – 20)

67: Southeast Mo. St. (19 – 16)

68: FDU (19 – 15)