Late Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi expresses gratitude as PM Narendra Modi pens a letter; Anupam Kher tweets : Bollywood News

Actor filmmaker Satish Kaushik gave up the ghost because of a center assault on March 9 in Delhi the place he was once attending a Holi competition match. His ultimate rites have been carried out in Mumbai after his frame was once introduced again from Delhi. As the trade mourned the tragic passing of the distinguished actorIndia’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a be aware to his circle of relatives all over this tough time.

- Advertisement -

Late Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi expresses gratitude as PM Narendra Modi pens a letter; Anupam Kher tweets

Anupam Kheron behalf of Satish Kaushik’s wifeexpressed the circle of relatives’s gratitude in Hindi tweeted together with the photograph of the letter. He wrote“Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modiyour sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me our family in this hour of sorrow grief. When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolences on the departure of a loved onethen one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of meour daughter Vanshikaour entire family all the fans of Satish jiI thank you pray to God for your long healthy life. RegardsShashi Kaushik.”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी।

दुख और शोक की इस घड़ी में आपके संवेदनशील पत्र ने मेरे और हमारे परिवार लिए मरहम का काम किया है! जब देश के प्रधानसेवक किसी प्रियजन के जाने पर ढाढ़स और सांत्वना देते हैतो उस दुख से जूझने की शक्ति मिलती है!

मैंहमारी बेटी वंशिकाहमारे पूरे… https://t.co/K7SrLU7IxM pic.twitter.com/NrQfGMQsCY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 182023

The letter was once written in Hindi which learn“I was very sad hearing about Satish Kaushik’s untimely death. In this difficult timeI extend my condolences to you your family. The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writeractorfilmmaker producerhe worked in different capacities impressed in all. He was inspirational laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world todaybut his memories values will live on through his family.”

- Advertisement -

Satish Kaushik his wife Shashi Kaushik married in 1985. The couple had a son Sanu Kaushik who handed in 1996. The couple welcome their 2d kid Vanshika who was once born via a surrogate in 2012.

ALSO READ: No Chautha rite for Satish Kaushik

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox workplace collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiLeisure NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures simplest on Bollywood Hungama.