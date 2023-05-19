Late Rally Not Enough for Cougars

Next Game: Cincinnati 5/19/2023 | 6:30 PM - Advertisement -

HOUSTON – A past due inning rally used to be now not sufficient because the Houston baseball crew dropped its first sport towards Cincinnati 12-7 on Thursday night at Schroeder Park.

Houston (31-21, 15-6) surged for 5 runs past due within the sport however in the end took the loss as junior beginning pitcher Josh Ekness labored 5.0 innings retiring 9 batters for his 3rd lack of the season. Cincinnati (24-29, 10-12) hung on as Garrett Harker (2-5) took his 2d resolution of the season and Max Bergmann posted his 2d save.

Game Highlights:

Josh Ekness struck out a season-high 9 batters in his 5.0 inning look.

struck out a season-high 9 batters in his 5.0 inning look. Cameron Nickens , Brandon Burckel and Drew Bianco all drew hit by way of pitches’ bringing the season overall to 62 and shifting the Cougars single-season rank to No. 4 all-time. It is the primary time since 2015 that Houston has achieved the feat. Bianco and Burckel additionally transfer to No. 8 in my view in a single-season with 12 each and every.

, and all drew hit by way of pitches’ bringing the season overall to 62 and shifting the Cougars single-season rank to No. 4 all-time. It is the primary time since 2015 that Houston has achieved the feat. Bianco and Burckel additionally transfer to No. 8 in my view in a single-season with 12 each and every. Brandon Uhse’s two stolen bases right through the sport moved Houston to 100 stolen bases at the season. That mark ranks No. 7 all-time within the Houston single-season report books.

two stolen bases right through the sport moved Houston to 100 stolen bases at the season. That mark ranks No. 7 all-time within the Houston single-season report books. With the loss, Houston is now 0.5 video games at the back of East Carolina for the highest place within the American Athletic Conference standings.

Player Highlights:

Key Innings:

5th | After knocking a house run within the most sensible of the second one, Cincinnati added to its lead bringing throughout two extra runners within the most sensible of the 5th. After a scoreless 4 innings, the Cougars discovered their momentum within the backside part inning. After each senior outfielder Brandon Uhse and junior 3rd baseman Zach Arnold drew walks, senior software participant Justin Murray got here to the plate. The American Conference batting chief laced a double into left box permitting two runs to attain to tie the sport at 3-3.

6th | The 6th inning proved to be the nail within the coffin as Cincinnati introduced throughout six runs together with a grand slam for a 9-3 lead.

7th | After the Bearcats tacked on two extra runs within the most sensible of the 7th, Houston spoke back with its personal two runs within the backside of the inning. A Cameron Nickens unmarried to proper box introduced Uhse house after the senior had doubled previous within the inning. After junior catcher Anthony Tulimero walked, junior software participant Alex Lopez singled up the center as Nickens slid house making the ranking 11-5.

8th | Houston once more closed the deficit with a two-run inning within the backside of the 8th. A bases loaded unmarried from Murray scored Bianco sooner than Uhse crossed house on a double play to push the ranking to 11-7.

9th | The Bearcats scored the general run of the sport within the most sensible of the 9th solidifying the 12-7 win.

UP NEXT:

The Cougars will compete in the second one sport of the sequence on Friday evening with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Houston will honor two of its 5 seniors Ian McMillan and Drew Bianco right through the sport.

Friday is Fan Friday with tickets as little as $7. Fans can buy a sizzling canine, chips and a soda for simply $8 on the concession stand.

Come out for Kids Day and Family Day on the ballpark on Saturday. Kids (12 and beneath) might run the bases postgame and use inflatables in-game on web site. Fans can make the most of a $5 sizzling canine and soda deal at concessions.

