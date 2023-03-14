Late Night Sums Up the Silicon Valley Bank Situation

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a rundown of the earlier night time’s highlights that allows you to sleep — and shall we us receives a commission to observe comedy. Here are the 50 highest films on Netflix at the moment.
Don’t Bank on It
On Friday, federal regulars seized regulate of Silicon Valley Bank, which was once the sixteenth greatest financial institution in the United States earlier than its cave in.
“It’s pretty bad when the very first time you ever hear of a bank is when they’re going out of business,” Stephen Colbert joked on Monday.
“Biden tried to put everyone at ease. He said, ‘Don’t worry, I got through the first Great Depression. I’ll get through this one.’” — JIMMY FALLON
“Hearing from Biden actually did make me feel better, because you know if it were really bad, he would have been like, ‘Kamala, you take this one.’” — JIMMY FALLON
“In response, Trump said, ‘It’s times like these where we need a president with experience of multiple bankruptcies.” — JIMMY FALLON
The Bits Worth Watching
President Joe Biden took this week’s “The Daily Show” host Kal Penn on a excursion of the Oval Office.
What We’re Excited About on Tuesday Night
The stand-up comedian Mae Martin will speak about their upcoming Netflix particular, “Sap,” on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”