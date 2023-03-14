Late Night Sums Up the Silicon Valley Bank Situation

Welcome to Best of Late Night, a rundown of the earlier night time’s highlights that allows you to sleep — and shall we us receives a commission to observe comedy. Here are the 50 highest films on Netflix at the moment.

Don’t Bank on It

On Friday, federal regulars seized regulate of Silicon Valley Bank, which was once the sixteenth greatest financial institution in the United States earlier than its cave in.

“It’s pretty bad when the very first time you ever hear of a bank is when they’re going out of business,” Stephen Colbert joked on Monday.