Las Vegas resort housekeeper accused of stealing over $700K in jewelry from room

A housekeeper at a Las Vegas resort is accused of stealing greater than $700,000 value of jewelry from a resort room, police stated.

Las Vegas police replied to the Vdara Hotel & Spa at the strip on May 7 referring to an alleged robbery. Three male visitors reported coming again to their room the evening sooner than, a number of hours after asking for room provider, to seek out that their “bags were inside-out, beds were half made and cleaning supplies were left behind,” consistent with an arrest file.

Police stated that 14 luxurious pieces totaling $768,400 — together with two Rolex watches, an Audemars Piguet watch, a Cartier watch, diamond chains and a gold ring — had been reported lacking via the visitors, consistent with the file. The jewelry used to be in a pc bag that the visitors had “hidden” amongst different baggage in the room, police stated. The males instructed police they didn’t lose their room keys.

Vdara home tasks information confirmed that the suspect — recognized as Amanda Melendez, 28, of Las Vegas — wiped clean the room the evening of the robbery, consistent with the file. Hotel safety information confirmed that she accessed the room the usage of her home tasks key for about 20 mins, consistent with the file.

Following the cleansing, the room used to be accessed once more the usage of a special key that were unaccounted for since May 5, consistent with the file. That key, #86, used to be extensively utilized on May 5 to realize get admission to to a room the place a visitor reported a robbery of $300 in money, the file stated.

“It is believed at this time Melendez had key #86, and was using it to gain unauthorized access to rooms,” the arrest file said.

When puzzled via police on May 7, Melendez reportedly denied figuring out the rest in regards to the stolen belongings and declined to offer a commentary, consistent with the arrest file.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department launched the reserving picture for Amanda Melendez. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Further investigation discovered that Melendez were in touch with a person in the Clark County Detention Center since October 2022, consistent with the file. On the day of the robbery, the person referred to as Melendez on a recorded line, all over which she allegedly instructed him she used to be cleansing a room the place “there was an Audemars Piguet, a Rollie (Rolex) and a bunch of ‘other s—‘ referring to jewelry that she found in a room,” the arrest reported said.

The name came about whilst Melendez used to be in the sufferers’ room, and the pieces reportedly matched the outline of the stolen jewelry, consistent with police.

Melendez allegedly instructed the person that she would “make the room ‘look like a tornado'” and requested him “Should I take them all?” — referring to 2 Rolex and Cartier watches — to which he replied “Yeah, yeah,” consistent with the arrest file.

She then allegedly instructed the person she “can’t think straight” and goes to clock out, the arrest file stated.

Melendez used to be booked into custody on May 15 on grand larceny, residential housebreaking and conspiracy to devote housebreaking fees. She posted bail and is due in court docket on June 20.

ABC News used to be not able to succeed in Melendez for remark.

Melendez were hired at Vdara since November 2022 and had no prior disciplinary motion on her report, consistent with the police file.

ABC News has reached out to MGM Resorts International, the guardian corporate of the Vdara resort logo, for remark.

Las Vegas police stated there is not any indication at the moment that Melendez is attached with some other thefts reported on the Vdara however they’re nonetheless investigating.

Police stated they’re additionally proceeding to check telephone calls between Melendez and the detained guy.