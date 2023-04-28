Lamar Jackson signs $260 million deal with Ravens — becomes NFL’s highest-paid player





Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has lately signed a five-year extension with the group, in keeping with reviews. The deal is price an excellent $225 million and secures Hurts’ long term with the Eagles for the foreseeable long term. The news comes as celebrity quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed to a equivalent five-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens simply sooner than the NFL Draft. This deal, reported to be price $260 million, contains $185 million in assured cash and averages out to $52 million in step with season, making Jackson the highest-paid player within the NFL in line with reasonable annual wage. The news used to be introduced at the group’s Twitter account, with Jackson expressing his pleasure for the extension in a video post. Negotiations for the extension have been ongoing for 2 years, in keeping with the Ravens’ basic supervisor, Eric DeCosta, who known as securing Jackson’s deal a “long, long process.” Before Jackson’s deal, Hurts had held the identify for the easiest reasonable annual wage within the league with his five-year, $255 million extension with the Eagles previous this month. This deal incorporated $180 million in assured cash.

