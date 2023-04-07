Lamar High School shooting: Suspect to remain in custody

The 15-year-old is charged with capital homicide in the demise of Jashawn Poirier, 16.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A fifteen-year-old accused of killing a scholar at the campus of Lamar High School in Arlington ultimate month was once ordered to remain in custody following a 2d detention listening to on Thursday.

The youngster faces a fee of capital homicide in the taking pictures demise of 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier. Another scholar was once additionally injured in the incident out of doors the highschool at the morning of March 20, 2023.

Police stated surveillance video confirmed the suspect firing an extended gun right into a crowd of scholars. Poirier was once fatally struck, whilst a 16-year-old lady was once hit through shrapnel.

The suspect ran clear of the scene however was once later discovered and arrested, police stated. He was once then taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

A reason for the taking pictures is underneath investigation.

A 2d detention listening to was once held for the 15-year-old suspect, who has no longer but been recognized, on Thursday, April 6.

The pass judgement on ordered {the teenager} to remain in custody and to go through a psychiatric analysis. The suspect’s lawyer argued that the 15-year-old hasn’t had any issues since his arrest, however the pass judgement on declined to free up him.