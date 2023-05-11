Lakers vs. Warriors: Prediction, TV channel, Game 6 odds, live stream, watch NBA playoffs online

The Golden State Warriors have stored their season alive via beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 of the second-round sequence, bringing the distance within the sequence to 3-2. However, the sport’s actual tale got here within the fourth quarter when Lakers’ large guy Anthony Davis, one of the vital absolute best gamers of all of the postseason, left the sport after maintaining successful within the head via Kevon Looney’s forearm. Davis required a wheelchair whilst looking ahead to additional checks, and his standing for Game 6 is unsure.

The Lakers haven’t begun to lose a house recreation all through this postseason, so if Davis is not able to play in Game 6, this undefeated streak may well be damaged. The Lakers should wait and spot if their best participant is have compatibility to play. Below are the main points for Game 6, together with the place and when to watch.

Date: Friday, May 12 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 12 | 10:00 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN | Live Stream: fuboTV (take a look at without spending a dime)

ESPN | fuboTV (take a look at without spending a dime) Odds: Lakers -2.5; O/U 223.5 (by means of Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: The Lakers have already performed 114 mins with out Davis on this postseason, and so they misplaced the ones mins via a margin of 25 issues. With LeBron James suffering with accidents and age, the Lakers want Davis within the lineup to win in opposition to the Warriors. For now, the well being in their franchise large guy is the one precedence.

Warriors: Stephen Curry is getting ready to making NBA historical past if he can lead the Warriors to win one away recreation. Curry hasn’t ever misplaced a complete sequence with out successful a minimum of one street recreation. But, Game 3 and four had long gone the wrong way. Now Game 6 is not just the Warriors’ alternative to show the sequence round, however it is also their likelihood to maintain a streak that has extended Curry’s occupation. However, successful in opposition to the Lakers, who’ve outscored their fighters via 89 issues of their 5 house video games all through the playoffs, would possibly not be simple.

Prediction

Even if Davis is at the court docket, the Lakers could have a difficult problem from the Warriors, who’ve won momentum from their fresh win. However, if Davis is off, the Lakers are positive to combat. Since it’s nonetheless unsure whether or not Davis might be enjoying or now not, it is tough to make a definitive prediction. Therefore, for now, opting for Golden State Warriors because the winner might be a more secure guess. The Pick: Warriors +2.5