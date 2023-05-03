Lakers vs. Warriors lives up to the hype in Game 1, plus Joel Embiid finally wins his first MVP award

This is a piece of writing model of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the final information to on a daily basis in sports activities. You can signal up to get it in your inbox each weekday morning right here.

Good morning to everybody however particularly to… ANTHONY DAVIS AND THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Have Los Angeles Lakers fanatics gotten their middle fee underneath keep watch over via now? The Lakers survived a fourth-quarter surge from the Golden State Warriors to win Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, 117-112. Despite hitting simply 24% in their three-point makes an attempt, the Lakers controlled to scouse borrow Game 1 on the highway. In order to do this, they wanted a superhuman effort, so Anthony Davis went into the telephone sales space for a cloth wardrobe alternate.

- Advertisement -

Davis was once the first Laker since Shaq — in 2004 — to report 30 issues and 20 rebounds in a playoff recreation. Defensively, Davis made lifestyles tough for the Warriors with 4 blocks, which was once a recreation prime. LeBron James contributed 22 issues and 11 rebounds to the Lakers’ gutsy effort, and D’Angelo Russell hit a pair giant



