Lakers vs. Warriors: Draymond Green stifled Anthony Davis in Game 2, but his scoring was equally important





Draymond Green performed a key function in the Golden State Warriors’ victory over the LA Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs, proscribing Lakers famous person Anthony Davis to simply 11 issues. After a deficient efficiency in Game 1, Green was impressed to up his recreation and make existence tough for Davis. Warriors trainer Steve Kerr made some changes to the beginning lineup, beginning JaMychal Green in position of Kevon Looney to permit Draymond to concentrate on Davis. Green was bodily, tactical and used his lengthy hands and lively fingers to disrupt Davis’ makes an attempt to get to the basket. On offense, Green was additionally extra competitive, attacking the rim and scoring 11 issues on 10 box purpose makes an attempt. His efficiency was the most important to the Warriors’ 127-100 win. The sequence strikes to Los Angeles for Game 3, and the Warriors shall be taking a look to proceed their dominant efficiency whilst running to restrict Davis’ have an effect on at the recreation.



