Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds: 2023 NBA Western Conference finals picks, Game 1 bets from proven model

On Tuesday night, Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference finals opened with nice fanfare because the Los Angeles Lakers confronted off in opposition to the Denver Nuggets. While the Eastern Conference awaited their starting on Wednesday, the Lakers and the Nuggets started their seven-game combat. The Lakers, who have been led by means of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, had defeated the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors within the earlier sequence to advance. The Nuggets have been led by means of Nikola Jokic, along side Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., and others, who had effectively defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. However, Murray was once indexed as questionable for Game 1 because of an sickness.

Lakers vs. Nuggets unfold: Nuggets -6

Lakers vs. Nuggets over/beneath: 222 issues

Lakers vs. Nuggets cash line: Nuggets -250, Lakers +205

LAL: The Lakers are 21-25-1 in opposition to the unfold in highway video games

DEN: The Nuggets are 30-16-1 in opposition to the unfold in house video games

Lakers vs. Nuggets selections: See selections at SportsLine

On the Lakers aspect, the workforce has excelled within the playoffs in opposition to high quality festival. Los Angeles is 8-4 within the postseason, out-scoring the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors by means of 5.1 issues in step with 100 possessions. The Lakers’ good fortune can also be traced to the league’s very best protection all the way through the playoffs, however they’re additionally enjoying smartly on offense. In the postseason, the Lakers are taking pictures 54.7% throughout the arc and averaging 24.7 assists with simplest 12.8 turnovers in step with sport. The Lakers have additionally discovered good fortune in transition with 16.3 speedy ruin issues in step with sport, and they’re averaging greater than 50 speedy ruin issues in step with contest. James leads the workforce after averaging 28.9 issues in step with sport all the way through the common season, whilst Davis is a devastating two-way power, main the 2023 NBA playoffs with 14.1 rebounds and three.3 blocks in step with sport whilst additionally placing power at the rim offensively. Additionally, the Lakers led the NBA with 26.6 unfastened throw makes an attempt in step with sport within the common season and play with super power and physicality.

On the opposite hand, the Nuggets were the most productive workforce all the way through the 2023 NBA playoffs, profitable 8 of eleven postseason video games with a +8.6 web ranking. Although Denver has performed smartly on protection, giving up simplest 110.1 issues in step with 100 possessions within the playoffs, Denver makes its residing with elite offense. During the common season, the Nuggets ranked within the height 5 of the NBA in offensive potency, box purpose share, 2-point share, 3-point share, and assists in step with sport. Denver’s potency has simplest progressed within the playoffs, scoring nearly 1.19 issues in step with ownership in postseason motion, the most productive within the NBA, and the Nuggets are taking pictures 48.9% from the sphere and 37.9% from 3-point vary. Additionally, the Nuggets are averaging 25.2 assists with simplest 11.5 turnovers in step with sport, and Denver has stellar supporting metrics, together with 16.4 speedy ruin issues in step with sport, a 31.1% offensive rebound fee, and a league-leading 53.6 issues within the paint in step with contest all the way through the playoffs. Jokic is the center-piece for Denver, with the two-time NBA MVP averaging 30.7 issues, 12.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists in step with sport all the way through the primary two rounds of the playoffs



