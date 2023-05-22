Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, best bets: Nikola Jokic, Denver set up for Western Conference finals sweep

As the NBA playoffs are underway, the basketball having a bet marketplace is warmer than ever. CBS Sports supplies day-to-day choices for the period of the postseason, with Sam Quinn making no less than one pick out for each sport between now and the NBA Finals. All having a bet strains are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Featured Game | Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets - Advertisement -

The Lakers have been undefeated at house within the playoffs till Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. Game 4 virtually without a doubt may not be as favorable to them. Nikola Jokic, who shot underneath 50% from the ground in simply 3 regular-season video games, has now finished so in back-to-back video games on this sequence and used to be compelled to the bench within the 3rd quarter because of foul bother. The odds of the ones components repeating themselves are narrow. Additionally, Anthony Davis scored 28 issues in Game 3 however has now not reached 25 in back-to-back video games as soon as this postseason. It used to be a perfect run for the Lakers, however the Nuggets are the easier crew and must end this factor off on Monday. The Pick: Nuggets +3

The over is Sam’s pick out for Game 4 according to a quite daring prediction. In removing video games, coaches steadily make desperation lineup adjustments. Rui Hachimura has been the fourth-best Laker on this sequence, however hasn’t began as soon as within the postseason. The aggregate of Hachimura, Davis, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James have mixed for just below 82% of all Laker issues on this sequence. It stands to reason why that the Lakers will get started all 4 of them in Game 4, and Jarred Vanderbilt, the best perimeter defender and worst total scorer at the Lakers, will be taken out of the lineup. The Pick: Over 224.5

Davis’ inconsistent scoring used to be prior to now lined, and Sam goes to wager on it for in all probability the closing time this season on Monday. Davis is averaging simply 15.7 issues in even-numbered playoff video games this postseason, and he is reached 20 issues simply as soon as. This having a bet line is according to his total scoring reasonable whilst ignoring the truth of his struggles to play elite offense in consecutive video games because of his intense defensive efforts. The Pick: Davis Under 26.5 Points