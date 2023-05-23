Lakers rumors: Trae Young a potential trade target as L.A. ponders hypothetical deal for Hawks star

The Los Angeles Lakers were eradicated from the playoff race, and Kyrie Irving has been touted as a best target for the Lakers within the offseason. However, the staff could also be reportedly excited by any other proficient guard, Trae Young, recently taking part in for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks just lately misplaced within the playoffs, and there are questions on the way forward for the franchise and the staff’s best skill. According to Jovan Buha of the Athletic, the Lakers have had discussions internally relating to a hypothetical trade be offering for Young this offseason, even supposing he’s recently gotten smaller to the Atlanta Hawks throughout the 2026-27 season.

While inner discussions don’t seem to be ordinary, it’s not likely that the Lakers will be capable to make a trade for Young because of the enormity of his contract and their loss of trade belongings. A trade for Young would additionally require buying and selling both LeBron James or Anthony Davis, which might defeat the purpose of obtaining Young within the first position.

The Lakers want to review James’ long term ahead of making some other strikes, as a result of their technique to team-building can be significantly other if he comes to a decision to retire. As the offseason guarantees to be an eventful one in Laker land, Young isn’t the primary and more than likely no longer the ultimate participant to be discussed as a potential target for the staff, as they give the impression of being so as to add proficient gamers to their already aggressive core.