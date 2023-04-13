Lakeland college student designs device to protect female runners

LAKELAND, Fla. — As an avid runner, Brooke Lierman had grow to be bored with all the time having to glance over her shoulder.

“Every woman has a story of being scared while running or being harassed while running. I think that’s a big struggle,” stated Lierman.

Lierman had had sufficient when she was once startled by means of a automotive whilst jogging all through quarantine.

“So fed up in that moment. This is supposed to be my escape, this is supposed to be fun and it’s no longer fun because I’m so worried about my own safety,” Lierman stated.

The 21-year-old determined to create a device aimed at female runners. It’s known as Over The Shoulder.

“It’ll start flashing brighter and brighter as that thing approaches. Kind of a little deterrent of ‘Hey, I see you. I know you’re behind me,’’ she explained.

The device connects to your phone through Bluetooth. It will alert you when a person, vehicle, or animal is behind you and tell you how far away it is.

“There’s a camera on the device that uses AI and infrared to detect what is behind you. Think of it kind of like a Ring doorbell that you have on the front of your house,” Lierman stated.

The Florida Southern College Business Administration main raised $31,000 to expand the prototype. She was hoping to have it in the marketplace by means of the top of the 12 months.

Stevie Arnold walks round Lake Hollingsworth thrice every week and would use the device as an additional layer of coverage. “It’s another way to be safe. I’d really like that,” she stated.

The device will assist put girls comfortable about what might be over the shoulder.

“The main goal is just to give women their freedom back. I don’t think women should have to worry about what time am I getting home from work, it’s going to get dark, I can’t get a workout in, or who’s behind me,” Lierman stated.