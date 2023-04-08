La Segunda Bakery’s third-generation owner dies at 80

TAMPA, Fla. — Tony More, the third-generation owner of La Segunda Central Bakery and a staple of the Tampa group, passed on to the great beyond on Sunday. He used to be 80 years outdated.

Walking into La Segunda this week, employees may inform you one thing’s lacking.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve been working with Tony More all our lives,” said Bryant Valdez, a general manager for La Segunda.

Valdez worked with More for 37 years.

“He labored within the pastry room. You could not inform him to not make pastries,” mentioned Valdez. “You could not inform him to not depend the cash. You could not inform him to not do not anything. He used to be going to do it each day.”

- Advertisement -

Valdez said More’s heart and soul was the bakery and that it was a joy to see him every day.

La Segunda Central Bakery

Many folks seemed More as a father determine.

- Advertisement -

“It wasn’t only a activity. It used to be the entirety else,” mentioned Valdez. “It was family love, and it was hard to see him that he’s not here.”

More’s obituary said until recently, he could be found baking bread, fixing ovens, making pastries, improving recipes, or socializing with bakery employees, all of whom he considered family.

Sheila Patrinostro said she was 14 when More hired her.

“He had the biggest heart and cared about me so much, and he told my mom and dad, listen, we want to hire Sheila on weekends,” mentioned Patrinostro.

More’s obit additionally mentioned he used to be the core of the La Segunda circle of relatives, insisting at the integrity of the Cuban bread and recipes.

Those who labored with More mentioned despite the fact that he’s long gone, his longstanding legacy won’t ever fade.

“He’s long gone, however he is right here. His spirit is right here,” mentioned Patrinostro.