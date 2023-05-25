LA bus driver stabbed in ‘heinous act,’ suspect flees on foot

Police are in search of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a Los Angeles Metro Bus operator a couple of instances Wednesday night, leaving him in vital situation.

A male suspect boarded the bus in Woodland Hills and started arguing with the driver ahead of stabbing him, Metro Los Angeles mentioned on Twitter.

“The bus driver and the suspect exited the bus and continued the argument, at which time the suspect produced a knife (or sharp object) and stabbed the bus driver multiple times,” police mentioned in a press unlock.

The suspect then fled on foot close to Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, officers mentioned.

L.A. Police Department officials started a grid seek of the world, Chief Michel Moore mentioned, including that the dept “has mustered a number of night watch detectives and uniform personnel to investigate this senseless attack.”

Police officers launched a statement with pictures of the suspect.

“This heinous act of violence is horrific and the harm done to one of our Metro drivers is tragic. I join the entire City family in praying for him tonight, and my heart also goes out to his family,” Mayor Karen Bass mentioned in a observation.

Police described the suspect as a 21-year-old white guy with blonde curly hair and a skinny construct. He is ready 6 toes tall. He wore a purple blouse, black pants and a black backpack.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.