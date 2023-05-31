L.A. County hospital seeks public’s help identifying patient

Authorities with the Los Angeles General Medical Center are inquiring for the general public’s help in identifying a male patient.

The roughly 55-year-old guy was once admitted on May 27 after an unknown incident within the 900 block of North Vignes Street in Los Angeles, now not a ways from the Twin Towers Correctional facility.

The patient is described as being round 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighing about 170 kilos with a mean construct. He has shaved gentle brown, grimy blond hair and hazel-colored eyes.

The unidentified guy is noticed in a photograph launched by way of Los Angeles General Medical Center on May 30, 2023.

Anyone with information about this guy or who would possibly know his circle of relatives is requested to touch Cesar Robles, a scientific employee at L.A. General Medical Center’s Department of Social Work at 323-409-6884.