Kyrie Irving wears South Oak Cliff state championship hat







DALLAS — Game acknowledge sport.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, a champion in his personal proper, was once noticed Monday night time repping the threads of an area Dallas championship staff.

- Advertisement - Irving didn’t play in opposition to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday because of proper foot soreness. He sat along teammate Luka Doncic and proprietor Mark Cuban dressed in the black and gold of South Oak Cliff.

Irving was once noticed donning a 2022 South Oak Cliff state championship hat, an homage to the primary ever Dallas ISD college to win back-to-back state championships. When SOC received the state name in 2021, the Golden Bears had been the primary Dallas ISD college to win a state championship in 63 years.

Upon profitable the second one instantly name in 2022, UIL officers showed to WFAA that SOC head trainer Clifton Todd was once the primary black trainer in UIL soccer historical past to win two state titles on the similar college.

- Advertisement - Without Doncic and Irving within the lineup, the Mavericks misplaced to the Grizzlies on Monday night time, 104-88.





tale by way of Source link