KXAN wins 6 Texas Broadcast News Awards, including Overall Excellence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the Texas Association of Broadcasters offered KXAN with six Texas Broadcast News Awards, with a number of KXAN staff participants identified for his or her tasks and achievements.

In March, KXAN was once introduced as a winner in 3 classes, in addition to named as a finalist in a couple of others.

“The Texas Broadcast News Awards recognize outstanding local journalism produced by TAB Member Radio and TV stations serving local communities throughout the state,” TAB mentioned.

The awards have been within the following Television classes:

Public Affairs – Josh Hinkle and John Thomas

Investigative Report – Matt Grant, Dalton Huey, Chris Nelson and Josh Hinkle

Carole Kneeland Award – Matt Grant, Dalton Huey, Chris Nelson and Josh Hinkle

Multimedia/Digital Storytelling – Josh Hinkle, Kate Winkle, Haley Cihock and John Thomas

Politics/Election Coverage – Josh Hinkle, John Thomas, Jackie Kingston and Laney Valian

Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence

In tv protection, KXAN was once offered with an award within the Public Affairs class for the station’s State of Texas: Stop Mass Shootings protection.

KXAN Investigates was once awarded within the Investigative Report class for Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors

KXAN was once additionally venerated with the Carole Kneeland Award for Still Practicing: Tracking Problem Doctors. The award was once named after an Austin news director who, in step with TAB, believed in a newsroom management coaching effort. The award acknowledges paintings completed on a topic that required the usage of the Texas Public Information Act or Freedom of Information Act.

In the Multimedia/Digital Storytelling class, KXAN was once awarded for its Stop Mass Shootings protection.

For the Politics/Election Coverage class, KXAN won an award for the State of Texas Gubernatorial Debate post-show.