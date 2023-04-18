Kris Bryant finally hits first home run at Coors Field as member of Colorado Rockies

At lengthy closing, Kris Bryant has hit a home run at Coors Field as a member of the Colorado Rockies. Bryant took Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Rich Hill deep Monday evening (GameTracker) and sure, it’s the first home run he is hit at Coors Field since becoming a member of the Rockies closing yr. He signed a seven-year, $182 million unfastened agent contract in March 2022.

Here is Bryant’s first home dinger with the Rockies:

Bryant no longer hitting a homer at Coors Field till Year 2 of his seven-year contract sounds worse than it’s. Back and foot accidents restricted him to 42 video games closing season, together with best 26 video games at Coors Field. Still, 26 video games at home with no homer is so much. Bryant hit .323 with a .387 on-base proportion at home closing season, so he was once productive. Only the facility wasn’t there.

Last season Bryant hit 5 home runs: one at Dodger Stadium (Los Angeles Dodgers), one at American Family Field (Milwaukee Brewers), and 3 at Chase Field (Arizona Diamondbacks). His lone homer this season ahead of Monday got here at T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners).

It must be famous Monday’s blast was once no longer Bryant’s first profession home run at Coors Field. He hit two homers at the ballpark as a member of the Chicago Cubs (one in 2016 and one in 2017). Monday is Bryant’s forty ninth profession sport at Coors Field.

Last season Bryant, 31, authored a .306/.376/.475 batting line with 5 homers in the ones 42 video games round his accidents. He entered Monday with a .295/.348/.393 line and one homer this season.