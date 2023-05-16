



KPRC 2 News at Noon : May 16, 2023 KPRC Click2Houston

The article is a news file from the KPRC Click2Houston station. It covers the KPRC 2 News at Noon program that aired on May 16, 2023. The anchor reported on a number of subjects, together with news about hurricanes which had a possible have an effect on at the town of Houston. Another matter used to be associated with baseball and incorporated a news replace on the most recent sport performed through the Houston Astros. The file additionally highlighted one of the most newest technological developments within the automobile trade, together with self-riding vehicles. Overall, the news file featured a spread of subjects, and audience may just keep up to date on the most recent news and trends through tuning in to KPRC Click2Houston.