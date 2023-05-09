Kouri Richins wrote a children’s book on grief after her husband died. Now she’s charged with his murder.

After her husband kicked the bucket ultimate yr, Kouri Richins authored a children’s book on grief. She has since been arrested and charged with his homicide. As in step with the charging paperwork, Richins is suspected of poisoning her husband with a deadly dose of fentanyl within their Kamas house, situated in a small mountain the city close to Park City, Utah, resulting in his demise. The sufferer had reportedly instructed a good friend that he had suspicions that his spouse used to be seeking to poison him, in line with CBS associate KUTV.

This picture equipped by way of KPCW.org displays Kouri Richins on the KPCW studio in Park City, Utah, April 12, 2023. Richins used to be arrested on May 8, 2023 in Utah and is accused in charging paperwork of poisoning her husband with a deadly dose of fentanyl at their house in Kamas.

/ AP

Prosecutors state that Richins had known as the government within the midnight of March, 2022, reporting that her husband, Eric Richins, used to be unresponsive. She allegedly made him a blended vodka drink to commemorate the sale of a house, after which went to place one in all their youngsters to sleep of their bed room. Upon returning and finding her husband’s situation, she known as 911. However, a clinical examiner discovered 5 instances the deadly dose of fentanyl in his system- resulting in the accusation towards Richins for his demise. She additionally faces fees in the case of the alleged ownership of GHB, which is steadily utilized in leisure settings. KUTV experiences that she were in communique with a one that were charged with ownership of a managed substance with intent to distribute and had asked prescription painkillers. Richins allegedly asked “the Michael Jackson stuff,” fentanyl, for a conceivable investor. After Richins had received the fentanyl, her husband fell unwell 3 days later, claiming he were poisoned by way of his spouse.

The fees towards Richins come two months after she visited native tv to advertise her children’s book titled “Are You With Me?” The book is helping youngsters discover ways to deal with the passing of a beloved one. On a section of “Good Things Utah,” Richins knowledgeable the anchors of her husband’s premature passing, which left her and their 3 boys in surprise and anguish. Richins detailed how grieving for kids is focused round making sure that their beloved one’s spirit is saved alive inside the home. However, the determination segment of her book reads, “Dedicated to my amazing husband and a wonderful father.”

Richins’ attorney, Skye Lazaro, has no longer commented on the fees.