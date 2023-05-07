Kohberger court filings show where warrants were served, including Tinder, DoorDash, Reddit

- Advertisement -

About 60 major companies, banks and law enforcement facilities were served with warrants in Idaho’s quadruple murder case, but the contents remain under lock and key.

A judge ordered the warrants to remain “sealed and redacted” in the criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, who’s accused of fatally stabbing four college students, but the recipients of the warrants were included in recent court filings.

- Advertisement -

The reasoning is the same in each of the judge’s orders, which total about 750 pages.

The documents “contain highly intimate facts or statements … which would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person,” and the “documents contain facts or statements that might threaten the safety of or endanger the life or safety of individuals.”

- Advertisement -

Given the high-profile nature of the case and intense scrutiny across the country, there have been concerns that releasing details would poison a potential jury pool.

This is the full list of warrant recipients: