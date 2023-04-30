Known for laughs, DC dinner spotlights risks of journalism

WASHINGTON — The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — recognized for its a laugh albeit ferocious jabs at Washington — took a extra solemn tone this yr as what many see because the brazen assault on press freedom around the globe was once on painful show.

Upon arriving on the Washington Hilton on Saturday, President Joe Biden and primary woman Jill Biden met privately with the oldsters of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been imprisoned in Russia since March. He was once charged with spying, in spite of sturdy denials from his employer and the U.S. govt. Some visitors wore buttons with “Free Evan” published on them.

Also a number of the 2,600 folks attending the gala is Debra Tice, the mummy of Austin Tice, who has no longer been heard from since disappearing at a checkpoint in Syria in 2012. U.S. officers say they function underneath the belief that he’s alive and are running to check out to convey him house.

“They are among hundreds of journalists around the world who are wrongfully detained for the simple act of doing journalism — which is not a crime,” mentioned Tamara Keith, a White House correspondent for NPR and the affiliation’s president.

The Bidens additionally made a beeline for Brittney Griner, the WNBA superstar and Olympic gold medalist who was once detained in Russia for just about 10 months remaining yr prior to her liberate in a prisoner change. Griner is attending together with her spouse, Cherelle, as visitors of CBS News.

The black-tie dinner attracts a big selection of celebrities and media moguls to Washington, with events being held around the capital. Among the ones in attendance are actor Liev Schreiber, singer John Legend and his spouse, Chrissy Teigen, the type and tv persona.

Actor and previous California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger opened the dinner with a pre-taped video concerning the significance of a loose and unbiased press. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are seated at the level at the side of comic Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for “The Daily Show,” because the featured entertainer.

Wood gave a preview of the place his jokes have been headed, predicting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn’t more likely to finish his tradition clashes or forestall his feud with Disney simply because of a couple of jibes. The comic instructed CNN to not be expecting DeSantis to mention, “‘You know what, man, you’re right. Go ahead and put Black history back in them books.’ … He’s fighting Mickey Mouse. You can’t change that person’s mind with a joke.”

The venue is a familiar one for Biden, who attended several as vice president to Barack Obama. The Washington event returned last year after being sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Biden was the first president in six years to accept the invitation after Donald Trump shunned the event while in office.

Biden took the chance remaining yr to take goal at his many critics, together with Republicans and the chief of their birthday celebration: Trump. This yr, he’s coming no longer handiest because the commander in leader however as a presidential contender.