Know the unknown health benefits of lychee seeds!

Lychees, the beloved summer fruits that we eagerly await each year, are not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. However, while we savour the juicy pulp, have you ever considered the potential hidden within the often overlooked lychee seeds? It turns out that these seeds hold their own set of remarkable benefits. Here, we will explore the expert insights on the advantages of lychee seeds and how to harness their potential for our well-being.

Health benefits of lychee seeds

1. Strong antioxidant properties

One of the most significant advantages of lychee seed extracts is their strong antioxidant properties. “These extracts are rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, and proanthocyanidins, which act as powerful antioxidants in the body,” says dietician and nutritionist Avni Kaul. Antioxidants play a vital role in neutralizing harmful free radicals, thus reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments.

2. Skin rejuvenation

It is know that lychees are good for hair, but lychee seeds are beneficial for skin. Lychee seed extracts have shown promising effects on skin health. Kaul explains that the high levels of polyphenols present in these extracts contribute to improved skin elasticity and hydration, while simultaneously diminishing the appearance of wrinkles. Furthermore, the extracts possess antimicrobial properties, which can help prevent skin infections and promote a healthier complexion. Adding lychee seed extracts to your skincare routine may rejuvenate your skin, leaving it looking youthful and radiant.

3. Cardiovascular health support

Research also suggests that lychee seed extracts might have positive effects on cardiovascular health. “These extracts have been found to regulate cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy blood flow,” says Kaul. By incorporating lychee seed extracts into your diet or supplement routine, you may be able to mitigate the risk of developing heart disease and maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

4. Anti-diabetic potential

Certain studies have indicated that lychee seed extracts exhibit anti-diabetic properties. These extracts have the potential to regulate blood sugar levels, enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce complications associated with diabetes. For individuals struggling with diabetes or at risk of developing the condition, incorporating lychee seed extracts into their dietary plan may prove beneficial.

How to use lychee seeds?

Now that we know the various health benefits of lychee seed extracts, let’s discuss how to incorporate them into your daily routine, as suggested by Kaul:

1. One popular method is to consume lychee seed extracts in supplement form. These supplements are typically available in capsule or powder form, making it convenient to add them to your daily supplement regimen.

2. You can also prepare your own lychee seed extract at home. Start by removing the seeds from fresh lychee fruits. Thoroughly clean the seeds and allow them to dry. Once dried, grind the seeds into a fine powder using a blender or spice grinder. This homemade lychee seed powder can be added to smoothies, yogurt, or even used as a seasoning for various dishes.

However, it’s important to note that lychee seeds should be consumed in moderation, as excessive intake may have adverse effects.

If you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating lychee seed extracts into your routine.