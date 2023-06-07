Know the supercool benefits of drinking raisin water in summer

With the scorching summer sun beaming down upon us, it is essential to stay hydrated and nourished. If you’re tired of the same old beverages and looking to add a touch of magic to your hydration routine, we have just the answer – raisin water! This simple concoction offers numerous health benefits, making it an excellent addition to your summer routine. From weight loss to promoting glowing skin, let’s explore the benefits of drinking raisin water in summer and learn how to make this healthy drink.

Benefits of drinking raisin water in summer

According to celebrity nutritionist and author Kavita Devgan, here are some benefits of drinking raisin water in the summer heat.

1. Detoxification

As we go about our daily lives, our bodies accumulate toxins from various sources such as pollution, processed foods, and stress. “Raisin water acts as a natural detoxifier, helping to cleanse the body and eliminate harmful substances,” says Devgan. The antioxidants present in raisins, such as polyphenols, combat free radicals and aid in flushing out toxins, promoting overall well-being.

2. Prevention of anaemia

Anaemia, caused by iron deficiency, is a common health concern, particularly for women. Raisins are a rich source of iron, which is essential for the production of red blood cells. Drinking raisin water regularly can contribute to maintaining healthy iron levels and preventing anaemia. This benefit is particularly vital during the summer when we tend to lose more iron through sweat.

3. Electrolyte balance

Raisins contain essential electrolytes such as potassium and magnesium, which are vital for maintaining proper fluid balance in the body. Electrolytes help regulate nerve function, muscle contractions, and hydration levels. Consuming raisin water can replenish these electrolytes lost through sweating during summer activities.

4. Increased energy

In the scorching heat, it’s common to feel drained and fatigued. Raisins are packed with natural sugars, including glucose and fructose, which provide a quick and sustainable energy boost. Devgan explains that drinking raisin water can revitalize your body, keeping you active and energised throughout the day, making it an ideal summer energy drink for combating lethargy.

5. Gut health

A healthy gut is crucial for overall well-being. Raisin water contains dietary fiber that aids digestion and supports a healthy gut microbiome. It helps regulate bowel movements and prevents constipation, which can be exacerbated in hot weather. By incorporating raisin water into your summer routine, you can maintain a happy and balanced digestive system.

6. Alleviates acidity

Excessive acidity in the stomach can lead to discomfort, heartburn and acid reflux. Raisin water has alkaline properties that help neutralise stomach acid, providing relief from acidity-related issues. By sipping on this refreshing drink, you can keep acidity at bay and enjoy a comfortable summer experience.

7. Aids in weight loss

If you’re on a weight-loss journey, raisin water can be a valuable ally. The natural sugars in raisins satiate your sweet tooth, reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks. Additionally, raisins contain dietary fiber, which promotes feelings of fullness and aids in weight management. By incorporating raisin water into your daily routine, you can support your weight loss goals while staying hydrated.

8. Promotes glowing skin

Healthy and radiant skin is a summer essential. Raisin water is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that nourish your skin from within. The vitamins A and E in raisins help fight free radicals, reducing the signs of aging and promoting a youthful glow. Regular consumption of raisin water can enhance your complexion and leave your skin looking refreshed and revitalized.

How to make raisin water?

Making raisin water is a simple and hassle-free process. Here’s a quick recipe to get you started:

Ingredients:

* 1 cup of raisins

* 4 cups of water

Instructions:

1. Rinse the raisins thoroughly to remove any impurities.

2. In a container, soak the raisins in water overnight or for a minimum of 8 hours.

3. After soaking, transfer both the raisins and the water into a blender.

4. Blend the mixture until you achieve a smooth consistency.

5. Strain the liquid to remove any remaining solids or seeds.

6. Your refreshing raisin water is ready to be enjoyed. You can serve it chilled or at room temperature.

Embrace the goodness of raisin water this summer and unlock its incredible benefits for your body and mind. Stay hydrated, nourished, and revitalized all summer long with the power of raisin water!