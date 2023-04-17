Know the health benefits of eating seasonal foods in summer

Eating seasonal foods is a great way to improve your health, as well as the well-being of the planet. Seasonal foods are those that are grown and harvested during their natural growing season (at the peak of their ripeness), rather than being forced to grow in unnatural conditions or shipped from faraway places. They are often more nutrient-dense and have better flavour than foods that are grown out of season.

Health benefits of eating seasonal foods

Here are all the benefits of eating seasonal foods.

1. Good for your health

Seasonal foods are harvested at the peak of their ripeness, which means they can provide more health benefits than foods that are grown out of season. When foods are grown out of season, they often have to be transported long distance, which can lead to a loss of nutrients. Additionally, foods that are grown out of season are often grown in artificial environments or treated with chemicals to help them grow, which can further reduce their nutrient content.

By eating seasonal foods, you can ensure that you are getting the maximum amount of nutrients from your food. In summer, you can enjoy berries, rich in antioxidants and other nutrients. You might enjoy the goodness of a pumpkin during winter which is high in fibre and vitamin A. By eating a variety of seasonal foods, you can ensure that you are getting a wide range of nutrients that your body needs to stay healthy.

2. Better taste

Seasonal foods are often more flavourful than foods that are grown out of season. Did you know out of season food is picked up before they fully ripe? Consequently, flavour and texture may be lost. Additionally, foods that are grown out of season are often grown in artificial environments or treated with chemicals to help them grow, which can further reduce their flavour.

By eating seasonal foods, you can enjoy the full flavour of your food. For example, in the summer, you might enjoy sweet, juicy peaches that are bursting with flavour. You might enjoy crisp, tart apples that are perfect for baking during winter. By eating foods that are in season, you can enjoy the natural flavour of your food without any added chemicals or artificial flavours.

3. Environment-friendly

Seasonal eating is better for the environment as well! When foods are grown out of season and transported long distance, it leads to a significant amount of carbon emissions. Additionally, foods that are grown out of season are often grown in artificial environment, which can have a negative impact on nature. By eating seasonal foods, you can reduce your carbon footprint and help protect the environment.

4. Affordable

Seasonal produce is often less expensive than out-of-season produce, as it does not require expensive transportation or storage. Additionally, when produce is in season, there is often an abundance of it, which can lead to lower prices.

Takeaway

In conclusion, there are many benefits to eating seasonal foods. Seasonal foods are often more nutrient-dense, have better flavour, and are more environmentally sustainable than foods that are grown out of season. By incorporating more seasonal foods into your diet, you can improve your health and the health of the planet. So next time you’re at the grocery store, be sure to look for foods that are in season and give them a try!