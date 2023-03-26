Know the dos and don’ts of tea

Sipping a cup of tea first thing in the morning is a non-negotiable ritual. All tea lovers will understand how nothing beats the love of welcoming a fresh cup of tea in the morning. That “chai ki chuski” is something to die for. However, while relishing its flavour and aroma in every cup, we tend to do things that knowingly or unknowingly mess up our tea-drinking experience. We know you love your cup of tea and would trade anything for that special “tea time”. However, there are certain ways to have or not have your favourite cup of tea.

Heath shots got in touch with nutritionist Avni Kaul to understand the do’s and don’ts of chai.

The Dos of drinking tea

Here are certain things for all tea lovers as per the expert:

1. Drink tea 2 hours post breakfast or a meal

The expert suggests, “One should always have tea after a gap of at least 2 hours after breakfast or any meal. It is okay to have tea in the morning or evening, but one should keep away from having tea at breakfast or with any proper meal”.

2. Have tea at 8:30 pm

As per the expert, if you love drinking tea at night, then it’s best reckoned to have it at 8:30 pm as this is the ideal time when our digestion is the strongest, and that added boost of caffeine aids in food metabolism.

3. Always opt for a quality tea

The tea market is flooded with a myriad of options, so there is no reason to settle for poor-quality tea or dusty tea bags. The rationale behind this is quite simple, the better the quality of your tea, the better it will brew, and we can’t forget the health benefits that come along.

The don’ts of drinking tea

Just like there are certain rules to follow when it comes to drinking tea, there are certain don’ts as well.

1. Avoid drinking tea on an empty stomach

“You should never drink tea on an empty stomach. Tea has tannins that could lead to acidity. Thus, you should try having tea after you have your meal,” suggests the expert.

2. No caffeine before sleep

Refrain from having tea before you sleep as caffeine can interfere with your sleep. Also, never overheat or overboil your tea. Steeping your tea at low temperatures will help in retaining tea benefits.

3. Do not add excess milk or sugar

Try maintaining the authenticity of the tea by not adding excess milk or sugar. If you still like adding milk to your tea, then add some hot milk towards the end and turn off the gas stove after it boils.

4. Don’t brew tea leaves for long

Do not brew tea leaves for a long time. Instead of opting to use tea bags, it is better to use loose tea leaves. Loose-leaf tea are stronger in flavour in comparison to tea bags. So, tea leaves are always fresher, and less ground-down.

All tea lovers, now you know what to do and what not to do the next time you sip on that morning tea, so enjoy!