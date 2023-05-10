Know the benefits of muskmelon seeds

Summer is here and so is the scorching heat! While you may despise the heat, you can’t help but love the fruits that this season brings with it. From mangoes to melons, summer is the season in which you get to nosh on some of the best fruits that nature has to offer. Not only do these fruits sate your hunger, but they help you beat the heat as well. One of the best fruits that summer has to offer is musk melon. While we are familiar with how delicious and filled with nutrients this fruit is, did you know muskmelon seeds can also be great for your health?

If you tend to throw the musk melon seeds, hold up! These seeds are filled with some of the best nutrients and offer a plethora of health benefits. Health Shots reached out to nutritionist Neha Ranglani to share the benefits of muskmelon seeds and how you can use them. Let’s dive into the goodness of eating muskmelon seeds.

- Advertisement -

Health benefits of muskmelon seeds

Here are the health benefits of muskmelon seeds that you should know:

1. Rich in protein

Protein is an essential macro nutrient known as the building block of the muscles in your body. The expert says muskmelon seeds are an “excellent source of plant-based protein, essential for building and repairing tissues in the body.”

Also Read: 7 protein-rich foods to include in your diet

- Advertisement -

2. High in fibre

Studies have found that including dietary fibre in your diet is important to increase the weight and size of your stool and soften it. In other words, it helps keep your digestive health in check. Musk melon is a rich source of dietary fibre, which can help improve digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and promote satiety, says the nutritionist.

3. Lowers cholesterol

A waxy, fat-like substance, blood cholesterol is a substance made by your liver. While your body requires cholesterol to perform important functions, too much of it can lead to health problems. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), too much cholesterol can put you at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke. However, you can have certain foods in your diet that can help lower cholesterol levels in the body. Musk melon seeds are one such food that helps lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

4. Reduces inflammation

Inflammation can be both good and bad. On one hand, it’s the natural response of your body to protect itself. On the other, chronic inflammation can increase your risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, as per a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Medicine. Including muskmelon seeds contain antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in the body, contributing to several chronic diseases, avers Ranglani.

- Advertisement -

5. Boosts immunity

A strong immunity ensures that your body is protected against infections and diseases. It helps fight your cold and flu virus. Since musk melon seeds are a good source of vitamin C, they are good to maintain a healthy immune system, says Ranglani.

Also Read: 9 superfoods to keep your immunity in check in changing season

6. Supports bone health

A study published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry found that muskmelon seeds are a good source of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium, all of which help maintain strong and healthy bones.

7. Improves skin health

If you have been looking for natural ways to get beautiful skin, muskmelon seeds should be a part of your diet. Loaded with antioxidants like vitamin E, muskmelon seeds can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. Thus, it promotes healthy and beautiful skin.

How to use muskmelon seeds?

If you don’t know how to include muskmelon seeds in your diet, worry not! Here are some of the best ways to use muskmelon seeds as recommended by Ranglani.

Roasted

Roasting muskmelon seeds can enhance their flavour and make them easier to digest. Simply spread the seeds in a single layer on a baking sheet and roast them in the oven at 350°F for 10-15 minutes, or until they are golden brown.

Ground

You can grind muskmelon seeds into a fine powder and add it to smoothies, oatmeal, or yoghurt for a boost of protein and fibre.

Add them to a trail mix

Mix roasted muskmelon seeds with other nuts, seeds, and dried fruit for a healthy and satisfying snack.

Sprinkle on salads

Add roasted or raw muskmelon seeds to your salads for a crunchy texture and a boost of nutrition.

Also Read: Not all salads are healthy! Read what should go or not go in a salad

Use them as a topping

Sprinkle roasted musk melon seeds on top of soups, stews, or roasted vegetables for a tasty and nutritious crunch.

Blend into spreads

Grind roasted muskmelon seeds into a fine powder and mix it with nut butter or hummus for a nutritious and flavourful spread.

While muskmelon seeds can be a nutritious addition to your diet, you should check with your doctor first to avoid any complications.