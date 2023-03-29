Knife Plano To Host Rodney Strong Wine Dinner

Knife Steakhouse in Plano will host a five-course pairing dinner on April 13, 2023, that includes Rodney Strong Vineyard wines. Tickets for the development are $150 according to particular person and can function an array of dishes.

The acclaimed steakhouse is partnering with the ancient winery for an absolutely distinctive eating enjoy. The menu will be offering recent dishes the usage of seasonal components paired with wines from the winery with each and every direction. The menu will come with: Hamachi ceviche, duck confit and 44 Farms NY Strip au poivre Style.

Additionally, winemaker Justin Seidenfeld might be in attendance to talk to visitors concerning the wine right through the meal. Wines indexed come with: Upshot White Blend, Chalk Hill Chardonnay and Alexander Valley Cabernet.

Knife is the visionary vacation spot by means of acclaimed “bad boy” chef John Tesar, the James Beard-nominated, two-time Bravo Top Chef contestant and now Michelin Star-badged spatula ace. No wonder, then, that Tesar takes his pork significantly. He flanks his cred with true Texas roots, sourcing from Texas ranchers, together with Heartbrand Beef and 44 Farms, to make sure the tastiest cuts.

John Tesar used to be referred to as “the single most talented cook I ever worked with” by means of Anthony Bourdain. The chef’s Dallas eating places have been named probably the greatest within the nation by means of Bon Appetit, Eater, Gayot and Esquire.

Seating is restricted, so book your ticket quickly. For extra information and tickets, discuss with the Knife Plano’s website.