Knicks vs. Heat: TV channel, Game 6 prediction, watch NBA playoffs online, live stream, odds, storylines

The New York Knicks controlled to stave off removal in Game 5, and now the sequence shifts again to Miami for Game 6 on Friday with the Heat main 3-2.

- Advertisement -

The force, one may argue, is squarely on Miami to get this factor completed sooner than it has to return to Madison Square Garden for Game 7, which might be a wild scene with all of the momentum in New York’s prefer.

You may additionally argue that Miami is an 8-seed, and that is all just about sudden gravy. Count me out of that camp. The Heat may well be the 10-seed and they might imagine they’ve an opportunity to win all of it. Miami is taking part in for a name. Not to stay having amusing on some Cinderella trip for so long as it lasts.

With that during thoughts, here’s the viewing information and odds for Game 6, adopted by way of key storylines to watch.

- Advertisement -

(5) New York Knicks at (8) Miami Heat

Date: Monday, May 12 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, May 12 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center — Miami

Kaseya Center — Miami TV channel: TNT | Live circulate : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Heat -4.5; O/U 209 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Miami has to be ok with the place it sits. Back house, I be expecting a monster sport from Jimmy Butler. Duncan Robison were given his stroke getting in Game 5, and I believe the Heat will shoot smartly as a crew from deep in entrance of the house crowd.

Knicks: Tom Thibodeau performed Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes all 48 mins in Game 5. Will there be a fatigue issue? New York gained Game 5 in two spaces: Plus-24 in issues off turnovers, and plus-13 on the free-throw line. And it was once nonetheless a nail-biter down the stretch.

Prediction

The Heat were a greater crew this complete sequence. I agree with them to bring to a halt New York’s using lanes and drive the Knicks to make a host of 3s, and I do not believe they’re going to do it. The Knicks successful Game 5 was once delaying the inevitable. This one’s over. The Pick: Heat -4.5