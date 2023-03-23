Klay Thompson honors former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar

Thompson arrived at Wednesday evening’s sport in Dallas dressed in No. 89 Cowboys jersey, which was once Escobar’s quantity.
DALLAS — The Golden State Warriors play in Dallas on Wednesday evening, and guard Klay Thompson is taking the chance to honor a former Dallas Cowboys participant and buddy.
Thompson arrived on the American Airlines Center on Wednesday dressed in a No. 89 Cowboys jersey, which was once the quantity for former tight finish Gavin Escobar.
Escobar, 31, and a fellow rock climber died whilst mountain climbing in California in September 2022. Firefighters tried a rescue at Tahquitz Rock within the Idyllwild house however discovered the 2 useless once they in spite of everything reached the 2 climbers.
Escobar was once drafted by means of Dallas in the second one spherical of the 2013 NFL Draft and performed for the Cowboys from 2013 to 2016 in a backup function.
He additionally grew up within the town of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, which may be Thompson’s native land. According to the Warriors, Thompson and Escobar have been pals.
After leaving soccer in 2019, Escobar turned into a firefighter for the Long Beach Fire Department. The division mentioned he was once employed in February 2022.
Escobar had a spouse and two youngsters.
tale by means of Source link