Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer to launch on April 10: Report : Bollywood News

Salman Khan is all set to attraction his enthusiasts as soon as once more together with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The approaching movie has been the controversy of the city ever because it was once introducedSalman’s enthusiasts are eagerly looking ahead to its unlock. Over the previous few weeksSalman has handled his enthusiasts with crowd pleasing tracks from the movie. Andnowa giant replace across the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is floating on the web. It is claimed that the trailer shall be launched on April 10.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer to launch on April 10: Report

Howeverneither the actor nor the makers of the movie have showed the stories. Besides thisearlier as of lateSalman shared the most recent observe of KKBKKJtitled ‘Yentamma,’ which additionally featured Ram Charan Venkatesh Daggubati. The peppy quantity has taken over the web.

Speaking of the movie’s releaseit is slated to unlock this yr on the instance of Eid. Having mentioned thatit is price citing right here that Salman is returning to his Eid spot after 4 years.

A Salman Khan Film manufacturingKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by means of Farhad Samji. The movie stars Salman KhanVenkatesh DaggubatiPooja HegdeJagapathi BabuBhumika ChawlaVijender SinghAbhimanyu SinghRaghav JuyalSiddharth NigamJassie GillShehnaaz GillPalak Tiwari Vinali Bhatnagar. The movie is anticipated to have the entire components of a Salman Khan movie – actionfamily-drama romance.

