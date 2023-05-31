King, Collins introduce bill to protect ‘dreamers’ | Maine

(The Center Square) – Bipartisan legislation designed to protect more than a quarter-million documented “dreamers” has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

America’s CHILDREN Act, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Angus King, I-ME, and Susan Collins, R-ME, would work to prevent the children of long-term visa holders living in the United States from being deported, leaving their families behind.

“America’s Documented Dreamers have spent almost their entire lives as part of our communities – going to school, forming relationships, contributing to the economy, and working hard to better the nation we all love,” King said in a statement. “The bipartisan America’s CHILDREN Act would create a simple path for Documented Dreamers who are here legally to receive permanent residency and avoid deportation. These talented Americans want to contribute to our rich tapestry of ideas and move the economy forward; we should let them. This legislation is a no-brainer — our neighbors deserve to continue living their American dream.”

The bill, which was introduced Wednesday, would close any existing gaps by preventing those “dreamers,” who are children raised and educated in the country, from being deported. Immigration laws have forced young adults to leave the country and prevent companies from attracting and retaining critical talent.

“Our legislation would protect ‘Documented Dreamers’ who were brought to the United States legally as children and have lived in this country for many years,” Collins said in a statement. “It makes no sense that children of long-term legal immigrants, who have been raised and educated in America, can be forced to self-deport even as their parents and other family members are permitted to remain in this country. This would be a vast improvement to our legal immigration system and ensure the children of legal immigrants can continue to contribute to their communities and the economy.”

According to a release, more than 250,000 children and young adults live in the country who depend on employment-based nonimmigrant visa holders. The children can continue to be dependents until age 21 when they are no longer permitted to be on their parents’ visa.

Decades-long backlogs, according to a release, have lost their temporary status and are expelled from the United States before a green card becomes available.