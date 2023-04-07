King Charles III for the primary time has signaled improve for analysis into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery

LONDON — King Charles III for the primary time has signaled improve for analysis into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery after a record confirmed an ancestor with stocks in a slave-trading corporate, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson mentioned Thursday.

Charles takes the problem “profoundly seriously” and academics will be given access to the royal collection and archives, the palace said.

The statement was in response to an article in The Guardian newspaper that revealed a document showing that the deputy governor of the slave-trading Royal African Company transferred 1,000 pounds of shares in the business to King William III in 1689.

The newspaper reported on the document as part of a series of stories on royal wealth and finances, as well as the monarchy’s connection to slavery.

Charles ascended to the throne last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His coronation is planned for May 6.

Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, have expressed their sorrow over slavery but haven’t acknowledged the crown’s connections to the trade.

The king has said he’s trying to deepen his understanding of “slavery’s enduring impact” that runs deep within the Commonwealth, a world grouping of nations made up most commonly of former British colonies.

During a rite that marked Barbados changing into a republic two years in the past, Charles referred to “the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history.” English settlers used African slaves to show the island into a rich sugar colony.

The analysis into the monarchy’s ties to slavery is co-sponsored via Historic Royal Palaces and Manchester University and is predicted to be finished via 2026.