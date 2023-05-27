Killer who left Florida teen’s body in cemetery after deadly shooting still on the run

- Advertisement -

A killer shot a teenager, leaving his body in a Marion County cemetery. Now, the victim’s family is left with a gaping hole in their hearts and household.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Kenneth Carr Jr. was reported missing on Nov. 8, 2022. A day later, his family said they tracked his cell phone to Campground Cemetery in Reddick. It was there, his father found him shot to death.

Investigators have not released much more information. The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of a 1997 Toyota 4runner. The office put out a tweet looking for Richard Bryce Vincent and said they “believe Vincent may have information pertinent to their investigation.”

Carr was known as KJ at home to his four younger siblings. His stepmother still remembers getting the call that morning from her husband.

“I knew immediately when he called because of the sound of his voice. It was in a panic state,” Diamond Carr said, “he just told me that they found him, and he was he had passed. He was gone already.”

Carr was just 16 years old. An older brother, his family described him as the light that filled every room in their home.

“I’m managing. I just kind of take it day by day. Lots of prayer and just continuing to help the kids and just they’re my strength really getting through each day,” said Diamond.

His siblings are still trying to make sense of it all.

“It’s like this is a part of the house missing, like a part of my heart missing,” said his sister, Kaylyn Carr. “I don’t know why you did it or what KJ did to deserve it. But it wasn’t right for you to do what you did.”

The family now left with indescribable grief, knowing their loving teen won’t come home.

“Every day, all day. Like a constant thought, almost, almost unbelievable to think that you’re not going to see him again. But after a month, it’s kind of like reality now,” said Diamond.

If you know anything, give the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Det. Joe Miller at 352-369-6806. You can also call CrimeStoppers of Marion County and remain anonymous by calling 352-368-STOP.