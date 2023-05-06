Killeen, Texas News | 2 early morning burglaries, suspects sought

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has launched surveillance pictures and pictures of 2 suspects who’re believed to have burglarized two companies early Friday morning.

The first of the 2 burglaries befell at roughly 5:10 a.m. on the Blue Diamond Smoke Shop situated at 104 W. Elms Rd, the place one of the crucial suspects used a steel bar to wreck the entrance glass door earlier than getting into the shop and stealing money and several other pieces, the police disclosed.

According to police, surveillance video captured by means of the cameras put in within the space printed that the suspect drove as much as the again of the trade in a grey Jeep.

The identical perpetrator then went to Killeen Wine & Spirits at 1015 N. College St. in a while after, at round 5:29 a.m. Another suspect were given out of the car at this level, and each folks used a steel bar to wreck into the shop, the place they took money and liquor, the police showed.

The police have launched pictures of the suspects, which may also be noticed under, and the surveillance video of the incident may also be considered by means of clicking here.

Credit: KPD One of the suspects who is alleged to have dedicated a housebreaking at Blue Diamond Smoke Shop and Killeen Wine & Spirits in Killeen May 5, 2023.







If you’ve gotten any information about those incidents, please touch Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or move to their site at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com . All information will stay confidential and nameless. And in case your tip results in the arrest of the individual(s) accountable, it’s essential be eligible to obtain a praise of as much as $1,000 in money.

