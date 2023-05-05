It has been just about a decade since Killeen police detective Chuck Dinwiddie was once fatally shot, and now the person accused of his homicide, Marvin Guy, is in spite of everything scheduled to start trial on October 30, 2023. Guy is going through fees of Capitol Murder for the dying of Dinwiddie, which took place on May 9, 2014, right through a no-knock raid of his house.

Guy has been incarcerated in Bell County prison for the previous 9 years. Throughout this time, he has long past via 11 other protection legal professionals, leading to more than one delays for the trial. As lately as April 12, 2023, a pass judgement on granted a movement for but every other protection crew to withdraw from Guy’s recommend.

Recently, a prosecution movement asking for a visiting pass judgement on was once denied, and now Guy is set to start trial on the finish of October this yr. The upcoming lawsuits mark a vital second within the case after years of setbacks and postponements, and the neighborhood is bound to be carefully following the occasions as they spread.