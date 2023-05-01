Killeen police investigating third murder of 2023 after man found shot, killed

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man, Kenny Ray Morgan, who used to be found fatally shot in his house within the 1700 block of Old FM 440 in Killeen, north of Austin. Officers have been first of all known as for a gunshot heard inside of the house and came upon Morgan’s dead frame with a deadly gunshot wound. Unfortunately, he used to be pronounced useless at 4:24 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a news release, Morgan’s loss of life marks the third murder case in Killeen this yr. Police have now not made any arrests and are in the hunt for the offender of the crime.

If you will have any information referring to this incident, please touch Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477) or online here to supply a tip. Your tip may result in an arrest and a money praise.

