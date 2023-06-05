Kids treated at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, families celebrate National Cancer Survivor Day at Marlins game – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Dozens of younger most cancers survivors and their families amassed at loanDepot Park in Miami to celebrate National Cancer Survivor Day. The particular match was once hosted through Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and the Marlins, in partnership, as an afternoon of relaxing amusing and rest. The attendees treated themselves to meals and drinks whilst taking part in the Marlins enjoying towards Oakland Athletics. The day was once a possibility to celebrate the braveness and power of sufferers and their family members who’ve long gone via difficult therapies corresponding to chemotherapy, radiation, and surgical treatment. Ziad Khatib, the Director of Hematology-Oncology at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, expressed that the day was once a possibility to celebrate survivors out of doors of the clinic surroundings. The families had the chance to look at the Marlins win towards the A’s with a 7-5 rating, they usually additionally were given to satisfy Billy the Marlin.

