Kevin Willard’s goal is to lift Maryland back among the nation’s elite

Comment

- Advertisement - BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — What took place Saturday night time at Legacy Arena has to be thought to be a starting, and on account of that there’s a large berth in the way it’s evaluated. At the second, Alabama has a greater males’s basketball staff — a greater males’s basketball program — than Maryland. It doesn’t take a lot dissecting of the top-seeded Crimson Tide’s 73-51 dismantling of the Terrapins in the 2d spherical of the NCAA event to keep in mind that.

But in the locker room later on, Kevin Willard reminded his Terrapins: He were given the task as their trainer March 21, 2022. Three hundred sixty-three days later, there is growth.

No. 1 Alabama towers over the Terps, who cross quietly in a 73-51 loss

- Advertisement - “We’re in the second round of the NCAA tournament,” Willard stated. “… It’s a good first step. We have a lot more steps that we need to take as a program. I think we’ll get there.”

They’re now not there, now not but, and that’s advantageous. There was once an inevitability to what transpired Saturday, most commonly on account of Alabama’s ability but additionally on account of its measurement and its intensity and the undeniable fact that this impartial website online was once the rest however impartial, all of 45 mins from Tuscaloosa. But greater than the rest, take a look at it this fashion: Which gamers from Willard’s rotation would are compatible into that of Alabama Coach Nate Oats?

Julian Reese may get some mins as an extended, lean presence beneath — however the Tide is loaded with gamers like him. Jahmir Young’s court docket savvy and scoring talent make him a stupendous backcourt choice, however would he ruin via the Tide’s height 3 of Jahvon Quinerly, Mark Sears and Jaden Bradley? Debate it. No one else can be in the dialogue.

- Advertisement - So there is an opening between the height staff in the nation and the Terrapins, and it is each glaring and will have to be closed. There’s paintings underway to do this, and Willard turns out up to the activity — captivated with it, even.

“I told them that these guys had really done an unbelievable job of coming together and turning this program into what — getting it going in the right direction,” Willard stated. “It was done with an unbelievable attitude, an unbelievable work ethic. I was extremely proud of them. They made this by far the best coaching year I’ve ever had.”

March Madness highlights: Arkansas sends No. 1 Kansas packing; No. 15 Princeton reaches Sweet 16

In Year One, when a transition is nonetheless taking place and hasn’t but taken hang, you get the roughly leeway to conclude a 22-13 yr with a 22-point loss — and make contact with it growth. It is. When those groups confronted every different two years in the past in the similar spherical of this event, the Terrapins felt noncompetitive, and the techniques gave the impression to be going in numerous instructions — Alabama obviously ascendant below Oats, then in his 2d yr, and Maryland stagnant below Mark Turgeon.

Alabama isn’t in the similar spot because it was once then. It’s obviously higher, now not on the upward push however established close to the height of the recreation. The present model of Maryland, even though, is higher than that one, too. The Terrapins’ absolute best — proper that, their simplest — probability in contrast Alabama staff was once to sluggish the sport down. For a half of, by way of the use of ferocious half-court protection, it labored, and the Terps trailed by way of simplest 5 although Reese spent manner an excessive amount of time on the bench in foul bother. These Terps are grinders, now not gazelles, and shortening the sport towards a staff that averaged 82.6 issues — 5th in the country — was once the absolute best philosophy.

2023 NCAA males’s basketball event bracket

“They had a good plan,” Oats stated, “and they did a good job.”

That’s simply now not Willard’s plan — nor his philosophy — going ahead.

“We press, but we don’t really press,” he stated. “We will get much more aggressive as we get deeper. I want to get to the point where we have two or three presses, not just one press.”

And now not only a press that, when dealing with a staff of Alabama’s caliber, was once left locked in the toolbox Saturday night time.

That takes a roster that wasn’t thrown in combination in two months, and it takes children who’ve been in his gadget — his program — for greater than 8 months. Like any school trainer in the 2020s, Willard may have to re-recruit his personal children once a year, conserving key items out of the switch portal and getting them to purchase into the concept that he and his team of workers can absolute best expand them in the event that they keep for 3 or 4 years.

Buckner: Faith Masonius is now not only a basketball participant — she’s Maryland’s staff mother

If that occurs, what you noticed in the 2d spherical of this NCAA event will glance a lot other from what you notice in the 2d spherical of long run NCAA tournaments.

“Once we kind of get classes after classes after classes, we will probably play much more aggressive than we have played, especially at home,” Willard stated. “Our home-court advantage is probably as good as anywhere in the country. So when you get 17,900 going crazy, it’s the ultimate style to play.”

Play how Alabama did Saturday night time and the way Alabama does below Oats? That takes extra time and extra continuity. More than the rest, it takes extra athletes. They’re coming. Willard’s first recruiting magnificence is consensus top 20 in the nation. DeShawn Harris-Smith is a wing from Paul VI who is ranked the eighth-best small ahead in the nation. Jamie Keiser Jr. is any other wing from Northern Virginia, by means of Florida’s IMG Academy, who was once presented a place at Virginia, UCLA, Indiana, Ohio State and different colleges.

Reese must be back. Young may well be, too.

“I feel like this year was just like a steppingstone for me and the organization overall,” Reese stated. “The new guys, the new staff coming in, I feel like it’s a good building block for what’s to come.”

In the ultimate mins Saturday, after Reese had fouled out and each coaches had emptied their benches, the crowd of 15,198 adopted a chant of “Roll Tide!” with an emphatic “Sweet 16! Sweet 16!” That’s the place this Crimson Tide staff is — with expectancies of attaining that spherical, and extra.