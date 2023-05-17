Kevin Von Erich and his sons are returning to Texas

Kevin Von Erich and his sons, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, have introduced they are going to be leaving Hawaii to transfer again to Texas in a while. The Von Erich circle of relatives is a well known identify in North Texas, however they are going to now not be returning to that house. Marshall Von Erich showed on Twitter that the brand new Von Erich headquarters might be positioned in Boerne, Texas, which is northwest of San Antonio. Originally, the plan was once for simply Ross and Marshall to transfer to the state, however they ended up discovering a spot large enough for all 3 of them.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich are skilled tag-team wrestlers, basically operating for Major League Wrestling. With their relocation to Texas, they are going to most likely building up the collection of presentations they are going to be wrestling in as the price of go back and forth might be considerably lowered when put next to flying from Hawaii to the mainland.

Kevin Von Erich himself might be making his first public look in twenty years this September on the Majestic Theatre. He might be acting a one-man display titled “Stories from the Top Rope,” the place he’s going to proportion tales from his mythical occupation as a qualified wrestler in conjunction with his brothers, Kerry and David Von Erich.

The Von Erich circle of relatives’s lifestyles tale could also be set to hit monitors quickly with their film liberate, “The Iron Claw.” The A24 movie is these days in manufacturing and will chronicle the historical past of Kevin and his brothers, Kerry and David Von Erich. Zac Efron might be taking part in the position of Kevin Von Erich, whilst Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson will painting Kerry and David, respectively.

