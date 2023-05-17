Keon Coleman transfers to Florida State: Ex-Michigan State WR provides major offensive boost for Seminoles

Keon Coleman, the previous Michigan State broad receiver, has dedicated to Florida State within the ACC. This determination provides the Seminoles with any other gifted offensive weapon, and this system has prime expectancies for the impending season, as they’re on the upward thrust again to prominence.

Coleman was once ranked twenty third the most effective avid gamers to input the switch portal this spring and was once one among handiest two top-100 avid gamers who had no longer discovered a brand new house prior to his dedication to Florida State. He garnered important pastime from different faculties once he entered the portal in April. Although he took reliable visits to Florida State and Ole Miss, he in the long run selected the Seminoles over the Rebels.

A former four-star prospect out of Opelousas, Louisiana, Coleman was once dedicated to Michigan State over two dozen Power Five methods within the 2021 magnificence. As a sophomore for the Spartans ultimate season, he stuck 58 passes for 798 yards and 8 touchdowns in his first complete season of prolonged motion.

Coleman’s dedication bolsters Florida State’s already spectacular broad receiver room that incorporates Johnny Wilson and Darion Williamson, and the Seminoles are poised to be a height staff within the nation beneath the management of trainer Mike Norvell. Florida State has a 10-3 document within the 2022 season, they usually received the Cheez-It Bowl towards Oklahoma, reaching their first double-digit win season since 2016.

Boosting Jordan Travis and FSU

Keon Coleman’s addition to the Florida State staff will give superstar quarterback Jordan Travis any other height goal and big-play risk. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 kilos, Coleman stuck a median of 13.8 yards according to reception ultimate fall. With Travis, Wilson, and Trey Benson, FSU was once already set to be explosive on offense, however Coleman provides Travis with any other weapon that may give a boost to his possibilities of profitable the Heisman Trophy.

Travis threw for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns with handiest 5 interceptions ultimate season, and his construction as a passer, in particular with going off-script and pushing the ball downfield, will decide if he is a Day 1 pick out within the subsequent NFL Draft. Coleman’s presence complements each circumstances and makes him a competent receiver within the lineup.

The Depleting Talent Pool within the Transfer Portal

The ability pool within the switch portal is shrinking speedy with summer season coming near. Prior to Wednesday, Coleman was once one among handiest two avid gamers within the height 100 of the 247Sports switch portal scores who had no longer dedicated to a college. The different participant is former TCU broad receiver Jordan Hudson, who could also be at the transfer to SMU. Coleman was once ranked fourth amongst broad receivers within the switch portal, with handiest Jordan Hudson, Adonai Mitchell, and Dominic Lovett ranked forward of him. Getting Coleman at the moment is an important win for Florida State, as he’s their 10th participant landed by the use of the switch portal, and the ‘Noles rank as a top-10 magnificence in accordance to the 247Sports staff switch portal scores.