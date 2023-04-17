Kentucky man sues Netflix for using his photo in true crime documentary ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’

DALLAS – A Kentucky man is suing Netflix for unknowingly using a photo of him retaining a hatchet in a true crime documentary.

Taylor Hazlewood, 27, sued Netflix on April 10 in Texas state court docket, accusing the corporate of defamation and misappropriating his likeness for together with an Instagram photo he posted in “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.” He is looking for a minimum of $1 million in damages, in line with The Washington Post.

The 85-minute documentary was once launched Jan. 10 on Netflix’s platform and tells the tale of Caleb “Kai” McGillvary, a nomadic hitchhiker who went viral in 2013 for a bizarre news interview after he attacked a man who picked him up with a hatchet after the man crashed right into a application employee and assaulted a lady who attempted to interfere.

McGillvary was once hailed as a hero in the aftermath, however 3 months later was once arrested for the homicide of New Jersey legal professional Joseph Galfy. McGillvary claimed self-defense in the case, however in 2019 was once convicted of first-degree homicide and sentenced to 57 years in jail.

Separately, in June 2019, Hazlewood posted a photo of him retaining a hatchet to his Instagram web page. When “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” was once launched, Hazlewood started receiving texts and questions from family and friends about his image getting used in the true crime documentary.

“Hazlewood is, of course, beyond angry that Netflix would implicate and connect him to such a salacious and infamous story and individual,” the lawsuit states, in line with The Washington Post.