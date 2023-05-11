Kenley Jansen joins MLB’s elite 400-save club, Red Sox teammates gift closer with custom bass guitar

Kenley Jansen has transform the 7th member of the 400-save membership. The Boston Red Sox closer and previous Los Angeles Dodgers closer pitched a scoreless 9th inning on Wednesday night time, serving to his group safe a 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. After the sport, Jansen expressed disbelief at his newest accomplishment, declaring “It’s just surreal…with baseball being around for so long, it’s unbelievable.”

Jansen’s pitch efficiency used to be additionally noteworthy, as he threw a 98.7 mph cutter, his toughest pitch since August 2016. His four-hundredth save mark used to be engraved on a custom-designed bass guitar that he gained from his teammates.

Jansen celebrated his milestone success with former teammates from each the Dodgers and the Red Sox. He praised the presence of his previous pals and coaches, declaring “It can’t be better than seeing all the old faces…It’s awesome, and it’s a moment that I will never forget.”

Jansen’s skilled baseball profession started with the Dodgers, the place he used to be at first signed as a catcher. After pitching in High Class-A in 2009, he briefly rose up the ranks and changed into a a hit late-inning power. He spent final 12 months with the Braves sooner than moving to the Red Sox for the present season.

Jansen’s 9 for 10 good fortune price in save possibilities this season, coupled with his profession ERA of two.43 and nil.94 WHIP in 780 2/3 innings, make him a powerful candidate for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He is recently ranked 7th at the all-time saves leaderboard, at the back of Billy Wagner, John Franco, Francisco Rodríguez, Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman, and chief Mariano Rivera.