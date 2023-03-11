Kendall’s Krew: The community pitches in to make 10th birthday party special for Meridian boy with a brain tumor

Kendall Tolley’s circle of relatives created a Facebook post asking for some assist to plan a Bluey themed birthday bash. People jumped on the likelihood to assist.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Kendall Tolley has all the time beloved existence. The Meridian boy is one in every of seven children, a a part of a giant glad circle of relatives stuffed with such a lot love. In November, the Tolley circle of relatives used to be dealt a devastating blow. Kendall used to be identified with an competitive brain tumor on the age of 9.

He had surgical operation and began remedy at St. Luke's Children's Hospital, however on Christmas weekend of 2022, he used to be transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Utah. After spending 3 months present process extra surgical operation and grueling therapies, his medical doctors and fogeys agreed it used to be time to carry him house to Idaho to spend the dear time he has left with his circle of relatives.

Kendall has been surrounded via friends and family ever since. They are all a part of Kendall’s group, and they have got the t-shirts to turn out it.

“We have so much support. Everybody just loves Kendall,” his mother April Tolley stated. “He’s always been just a joy to be around.”

- Advertisement - Kendall loves the TV display Bluey, and as good fortune would have it, ultimate month there used to be a Bluey display in Boise. He had the risk to have a non-public meet and greet with Bluey and the opposite characters from the display, thank you to the superb workforce on the Morrison Center in Boise. It used to be a reminiscence to treasure for the Tolley circle of relatives.

“I was just so tickled, they were so cute with him and he danced with Bluey,” April Tolley stated. “He was so sick on the way there and wanted to go home, but when he got there his face lit up, and he was just dancing with Bluey and he had the biggest smile on his face.”

Last month, Kendall grew to become ten. The Tolley’s sought after to give him the most productive 10th birthday party ever. His aunt, Megan Lightner, posted on Facebook asking for some special donations for a Bluey themed birthday party.

"We talked about how we wanted to have a special birthday for him, and I just put a simple post on Facebook just asking for people who would be willing to help make this day special for us," Megan Lightner stated. "I had hundreds of people message me. They were willing to do anything for him, and we are so grateful for the many hands who helped make this party unforgettable for him."

When the day of the large party arrived, the Bluey themed birthday bash used to be greater than they might have ever imagined. His giant sister Calleigh used to be in awe.

“When we were walking in and everyone was standing there, I almost started crying it just means so much to us,” Calleigh Tolley stated.

Kendall used to be so excited to see all of his friends and family, so have been his mum and dad.

“I could just see that so many people love him and love our family,” April stated.

“It was an amazing sight to see how much love there is for Kendall, and how many lives he touches,” Casey Tolley, Kendall’s dad, stated.

There used to be a Bluey cake and cupcakes, sizzling canine, face portray, and a piñata, which used to be Kendall’s favourite phase. There have been even prayers for Kendall, prayers for a miracle. There used to be such a lot emotion in that room, but in addition such a lot pleasure. His folks have been blown away.

“It’s so awesome to see all these people that came and care about Kendall,” dad Casey Tolley stated.

“It lightens my heart that he is so happy, and he just enjoys everybody being here with him,” April stated. “It’s all that a mom wants.”

KTVB put a name out for birthday playing cards for Kendall ultimate month, and also you delivered. Hundreds of playing cards and letters got here in for this special boy. He sought after to say thanks for each and every one.

“I think it’s cool and awesome that they care for me,” Kendall stated. “Thank you.”

The Tolley circle of relatives additionally desires to say thanks to the superb community for the entire toughen, all over such a heartbreaking time.

“There’s not enough words to say how thankful and grateful I am for all that you have done for us,” April stated. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

If you’d like to be part of Kendall’s Krew, you can! You can follow him on the family’s Facebook page, and you’ll be able to ship him a card or letter. He loves to get mail. Send your letters to Channel 7 at 5407 W Fairview Ave, Boise, 83706, and we will be able to make positive he will get them.

Kendall also has an Amazon Wish List in order for you to ship him one thing special, and there may be a Go Fund Me page too.

Here is a checklist of all of the native other people and firms that donated their services and products to assist make Kendall’s birthday unforgettable.

Smitten Face Painting & Smiles LLC

Magic Man Brad & Balloons

Marley Mar’s Gourmet Kettle Corn

Malorie Jackson Photography

Tammy McMorrow, Cookies and Cakes

In A Flash Special Tees & Custom Gifts

Brett Rudolph Videography

Thank you to the various community participants who bought party provides from the Amazon want checklist. and people who got here to assist arrange and blank up.

