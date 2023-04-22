Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102

HONOLULU — Ken Potts, one of the last two last survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank all the way through the 1941 Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor, has died. He was once 102.

Howard Kenton Potts died Friday at the house in Provo, Utah, that he shared along with his spouse of 66 years, consistent with Randy Stratton, whose past due father, Donald Stratton, was once Potts’ Arizona shipmate and shut pal.

Stratton stated Potts “had all his marbles” however in recent years was once having a difficult time getting out of mattress. When Stratton spoke to Potts on his birthday, April 15, he was once glad to have made it to 102.

“But he knew that his body was kind of shutting down on him, and he was just hoping that he could get better but (it) turned out not,” Stratton stated.

Potts was once born and raised in Honey Bend, Illinois, and enlisted within the Navy in 1939.

He was once operating as a crane operator shuttling provides to the Arizona the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when the Pearl Harbor assault came about, consistent with a 2021 article by way of the Utah National Guard.

In a 2020 oral historical past interview with the American Veterans Center, Potts stated a loudspeaker ordered sailors again to their ships so he were given on a ship.

“When I got back to Pearl Harbor, the whole harbor was afire,” He stated within the interview. “The oil had leaked out and caught on fire and was burning.”

Dozens of ships both sank, capsized or had been broken within the bombing of the Hawaii naval base, which catapulted the U.S. into World War II.

Sailors had been tossed or compelled to leap into the oily muck beneath, and Potts and his fellow sailors pulled some to protection of their boat.

The Arizona sank simply 9 mins after being bombed, and its 1,177 lifeless account for just about part the servicemen killed within the assault. Today the battleship nonetheless sits the place it sank 8 a long time in the past, with greater than 900 lifeless entombed inside of.

Potts recalled a long time later that some folks had been nonetheless giving orders within the midst of the assault however there was once additionally so much of chaos. He carried his recollections of the assault over the direction of his lengthy existence.

“Even after I got out of the Navy, out in the open, and heard a siren, I’d shake,” he stated.

Stratton famous that the one last survivor from the Arizona is now Lou Conter, who’s 101 and residing in California.

“This is history. It’s going away,” Stratton stated, including: “And once (Conter is) gone, who tells all their stories?”

Several dozen Arizona survivors have had their ashes interred on the sunken battleship so they could join their shipmates, but Potts didn’t want that, according to Stratton.

“He said he got off once, he’s not going to go back on board again,” he said.

Stratton said many Arizona survivors shared a similar dry sense of humor. That included his own father, who was severely burned in the attack and also did not want to return to the ship as ashes in an urn.

“’I’ve been cremated once. I’m not going to be cremated twice,’” Donald Stratton joked, according to the younger Stratton, before his death in 2020 at age 97.

Potts is survived by way of his spouse, Doris. Information on different survivors was once no longer straight away to be had.